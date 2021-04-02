Announcement State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications to Reduce Risk

SACRAMENTO –With vaccination rates increasing and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate near a record low, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework allowing additional activities to resume with modifications to reduce risk. The updates include gatherings, private events or meetings such as receptions or conferences, and indoor seated live events and performances. These updates take effect April 15. California’s framework for loosening and tightening restrictions is governed by the level of COVID-19 spread.

“Today’s update to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is a result of the progress we are making both in vaccinations and in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “By following public health guidelines such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated when eligible, we can resume additional activities as we take steps to reduce risk.”

“As we continue to expand vaccine distribution, California is poised for a safe and equitable recovery,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “We will continue to work with businesses, arts organizations, community groups and others to open carefully, with health and safety top of mind, so that we never have to go backwards.”



Updates to the Blueprint include:

Gatherings beginning April 15: In the Red Tier, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed. The gathering size increases to 50 people in the Orange Tier and 100 people in the Yellow Tier. In the Purple Tier, only outdoor gatherings are allowed, and they are limited to three households. Indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged in all tiers but are allowed with modifications and capacity limits in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

Private events or meetings such as receptions or conferences beginning April 15: In all tiers, modifications are required to reduce risk. This includes pre-purchased tickets or a defined guest list and assigned seating.

In the Purple Tier, these activities are only allowed outdoors and capacity is limited to 25 people. If all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, capacity increases to up to 100 people.

In the Red Tier, outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, and capacity increases to 200 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In this tier, indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination; capacity is limited to 100 people.

In the Orange Tier, outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people, and capacity increases to 300 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In this tier, indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination; capacity is limited to 150 people.



In the Yellow Tier, outdoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and capacity increases to 400 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In this tier, indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination; capacity is limited to 200 people.

Indoor live events or performances beginning April 15: In the Purple Tier these activities are not allowed. In the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers these activities are allowed with capacity limits and modifications including physical distancing, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for eating and drinking, and attendance limited to in-state visitors.

Venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people: In the Red Tier capacity is limited to 10% or 100 people, and capacity increases to 25% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the Orange Tier, capacity is limited to 15% or 200 people, and capacity increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the Yellow Tier capacity in limited to 25% or 300 people, and capacity increases to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

Venues with a capacity of 1,501 and above: In the Red Tier testing or proof of vaccination is required, and capacity is limited to 20%. In the Orange Tier capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, and capacity increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the Yellow Tier capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, and capacity increases to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

California will continue to update the Blueprint periodically based on science and vaccination progress. View the updated sector chart to see which activities and businesses are allowed in each tier.

Local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state and should be consulted to confirm if there are any local stricter variations.

For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19 visit www.covid19.ca.gov.

