Sports COVID Cluster Cancels UCSB Women’s Water Polo Season Ten Players Infected; Campus Conducting Contract Tracing

An outbreak of COVID-19 among 10 of its players has forced the cancellation of the UCSB women’s water polo team’s season.

“The impacted individuals are self-isolating and have not used any campus facilities since March 25, 2021,” the university said in a prepared statement. “Public health officials are leading contract tracing and outreach efforts.”

The Gauchos were scheduled to host Hawai‘i for a game this Sunday. They were 3-5 in eight matches prior to the cancellation.

“It is unfortunate that we needed to take this action,” said UCSB Director of Athletics John McCutcheon. “But circumstances forced our decision. We will continue to support the team as we progress through this difficult situation.”

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites