Announcement Community Vaccination Clinic Opening in Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – As part of Santa Barbara County’s continued participation in the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program, COVID-19 vaccines will be available in a 6-day clinic in Santa Barbara. The roving clinic will take place at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort beginning on Monday, April 12 and continuing through Saturday, April 17. Appointment registration for these clinics will open on Thursday, April 8.

Current groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include people 16 years of age and older. These clinics will be administering first-dose Pfizer vaccines. One clinic day will be reserved for second-dose Moderna vaccines. Vaccine appointments also remain available, for those eligible, at local pharmacies, hospitals and through health care providers.

All eligible community members can sign up for a vaccine appointment at this location beginning Thursday, April 8 at 9 a.m. by registering online at the Public Health Website. If you do not have access to a computer or need assistance registering, please call 2-1-1 and select option 4 for assistance. The call center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We will be entering a new phase of vaccination soon as every eligible community member will be able register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment countywide on April 15. We welcome all county residents, especially south county residents, to our site in Santa Barbara. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors to take action and move us closer to the end of this pandemic,” said Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director.

On Sunday, April 18 the mass vaccination clinic will move back to Lompoc for a week to provide the 2nd dose vaccine for those who received their first dose 3-weeks prior, then will move to Santa Maria and Santa Barbara accordingly.

