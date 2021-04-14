Letters No Insurance Required

In the article “Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt: A Trusted Messenger of Vaccine Truth,” a quote is included from an individual saying, “His own father — former Santa Maria mayor Larry Lavagnino — threatened to give up because the process required downloading a screenshot of his insurance card.”

Including this quote, which is patently false about the process of signing up for a vaccination appointment, in an article about vaccine hesitancy is just irresponsible. If there had been follow-up language around this being an example of misinformation and calling it out as such, this might have been helpful. Otherwise, it is just playing into more people who might not sign up. Any individual, regardless of insurance status, qualifies. There is a question on the S.B. County Health Department appointment maker that asks this, but it is not required.

This is poor journalism and poor public health communication.

