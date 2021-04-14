Briefs Santa Barbara City Council Condemns Violence Against Asian Americans

Santa Barbara City councilmembers Eric Freidman and Oscar Gutierrez got unanimous support for a resolution condemning acts of violence against Asians and Asian Americans. Freidman is married to an Asian American with whom he’s had two children. At a council meeting two weeks ago, Friedman became audibly choked up when discussing the wave of anti-Asian violence that’s spiked in recent months.

