Announcement 10,000 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available at Cottage Health Drive-Up Clinic

SANTA BARBARA—Cottage Health’s Drive-Up Vaccination Clinic at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus has 10,000 appointments for Pfizer vaccine available for this coming week (April 20-24).

Visit cottagehealth.org/getvaccine to schedule an appointment.

Everyone age 16 and over is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those age 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the clinic.

Appointments are required and must be made in advance.

Cottage Health is working alongside other vaccine providers in collective efforts to vaccinate people throughout the county and achieve the immunity level needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more vaccination clinic details, visit cottagehealth.org/covid19

