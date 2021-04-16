Letters For the Sake of the Children

Once upon a time in a faraway city,

Their telecom ordinance was old, what a pity.

Their attorney said I’ll call my friend,

He knows about telecoms from end to end.

Now his friend smiled with dollar signs dancing in his head,

He saw opportunity to feather his bed.

You see he works for the telecoms too,

No conflict of interest, that’s what lawyers do.

He delivers a draft with the teeth of a snake,

Reflecting its author, oh my goodness’ sake!

The citizens rumble and raise such a clatter,

The council looks blank, wondering what’s the matter?

In the meantime, Crown Castle puts up towers like mad,

“Essential services” and there is money to be had.

This tale is not over, but for the sake of the children, the trees, and the bees,

Somebody do something soon, oh please … oh please … oh please!

