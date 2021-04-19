Coronavirus News FEMA Offers Funeral Assistance for Those Lost to COVID-19 Individuals Can Apply for $9,000 Assistance

Congressmember Salud Carbajal announced this week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering funeral assistance to individuals who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Central Coast residents who have paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19, can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at (844) 684-6333 on weekdays.

“No amount of money can make up for the loss of a loved one, but I’m hopeful this assistance will help ease the financial burden on those experiencing the compounded pain of grief and a global pandemic,” Carbajal said.

The program applies retroactively and is not means tested, meaning anyone who qualifies can apply regardless of income. In the relief package passed in December, there was $2 billion set aside for funeral assistance. The American Rescue Plan ensures that when FEMA spends the initial $2 billion for the funeral assistance program, there is no further cap on additional funeral assistance coming out of the Disaster Relief Fund.

To learn more about applying for funeral assistance, click here.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites