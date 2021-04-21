Community Montecito’s Read ‘n Post Permanently Closing But Post Office Location Will Remain

After 35 years of operation, Montecito’s Read ‘n Post will permanently close on Saturday, April 24.

To commemorate its time in the Montecito community, the store is hosting a “final fling” on Saturday for customers and friends.

“We don’t want to close our doors without the opportunity to express our appreciation for the warm friendship and support that we have received,” said owner Jan Hendrickson.

Longtime employee Robin Machado will be dressing up one last time at Saturday’s event, in honor of her holiday costume tradition that has become a community favorite over the years.

The event will also allow customers to take advantage of the store’s Spring Sale of Good-Bye and Gratitude, which features 20 percent off Mother’s and Father’s Day cards and 50 percent off remaining items.

Read ‘n Post’s spot in the Montecito Country Mart will be filled by Montecito Mercantile, a new store set to open in May.

Despite Read ‘n Post’s closing, the U.S. Post Office at the location is set to stay. Country Mart owner Jim Rosenfield is currently working with the U.S. Postal Service to continue the post office under new management.

