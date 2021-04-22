Community Old Spanish Days Announces 2021 Spirits of Fiesta Selection Committee Names Savannah Hoover, 9, and Ysabella Yturralde, 16

The coveted positions of Senior and Junior Spirit of Fiesta were announced on April 17 by Old Spanish Days. Junior Spirit for 2021 is 9-year-old Savannah Hoover, who won with a charming rendition of “Bahia de Cadiz.” Senior Spirit is 16-year-old Ysabella Yturralde, who competed with nine other finalists to win with her vivid dance set to “Huele a Sal.” Both winners received $600 scholarships, and Yturralde also earned a trip to Sevilla, a journey that includes private lessons and participation in a flamenco show.

Two runners-up were also chosen during the competition: 3rd-grader Ariyanna Alcantar and 17-year-old Natalie Mowers. The final auditions will be broadcast on April 24 at 7 p.m. on Channel 13. Last year, dancers were featured in videos and telecasts due to the pandemic, but the organization did not respond to inquiries of how Fiesta 2021 would be held.

