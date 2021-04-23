Announcement COW RAISES FUNDS FOR STUDENTS With events canceled during the pandemic, one local elementary school is turning to a very different type of fundraiser -- a cow.

Santa Ynez Valley Charter School is hosting a virtual Cow Pie Bingo event this May, allowing parents and community members to support students in a socially-distanced but fun way. Bessie the cow will be led onto a field of marked squares – and the one you bid on could win you $1,000 if Bessie delivers a cow pie inside it.

The event will be live streamed with an MC so that participants can follow along on the day in question. Organizer Kelly O’Connor is a parent and Board member who came up with the idea after experiencing several similar events in her hometown. “We thought we might give it a go – why not? All you need is a field and a cow, and we have plenty of those in the Valley. Everyone is excited to participate in a fun and safe event while donating to a worthy cause.”

Even if you don’t end up guessing Bessie’s chosen square, you can still be a winner. Every ticket purchase is entered into a raffle for additional prizes, including a case of wine, gift certificates and merchandise from local businesses. As for the cow, she will have 15 minutes of fame and an extra helping of hay.

“We are excited about this year’s fundraiser and have had some generous donations already from sponsors and families. Our annual Gala is what usually helps support our enrichment programs, so this was a way to try and fill the gap. Whatever happens we have to provide the best experience for our children. The idea of an actual cash cow is surprising and brilliant,’ said Director John Dewey.

The event is open to the public as well as the school community. Bingo Squares are on sale now and can be purchased through May 14th on the school’s MySchoolBucks website. All proceeds go to programs and materials that directly benefit students.

For more details visit the event page at www.syvcs.org/cowpie or email auction@syvcs.org

Add to Favorites