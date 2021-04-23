Announcement Surprise! PETA’s Earth Day Ad Sprouts Up on Local Trolley

Santa Barbara, Calif. — Ahead of wildfire season and as part of its “Go Vegan for the Earth” Day campaign, PETA has placed pro-vegan ads on the trolley in Santa Barbara—which admirably strives to be a “green city”—to remind everyone that the best thing they can do for the planet and to prevent forest fires is to go vegan.

“We get a chance to save animals’ lives and combat climate change every time we sit down to eat,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA encourages everyone to be a force of nature for the planet by choosing delicious vegan meals on Earth Day and every day.”

Each person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year and uses less water, combats deforestation, and shrinks their carbon footprint, as raising animals for food is a major producer of greenhouse gases. According to the United Nations, a global shift toward vegan eating is necessary to combat the worst effects of climate change.

People who go vegan also reduce their risk of suffering from heart attacks, cancer, and diabetes and help prevent future epidemics and pandemics. SARS, swine flu, bird flu, and COVID-19 all stemmed from confining and killing animals for food.

PETA’s “Go Vegan for the Earth” Day campaign also includes billboards in Colorado, South Dakota, Utah, and Bakersfield, California, as well as partnerships with more than 100 vegan-friendly restaurants across the country to encourage people to pledge to eat vegan for the day, at least.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

