Letters The Dangers of Oil Trucking

Thank you to the Independent for this information-filled article about the dangers of oil trucking on our roads. The writer correctly points out that the accident and its consequences, including 4,533 gallons of oil that flowed into the Cuyama River, along with the loss of wildlife and costly fines for the trucking company, “could be another knock against ExxonMobil’s proposal to truck oil along the narrow winding track that is SR 166.”

Let’s hope she’s right. While the driver was no doubt at fault, he has unfortunately become the fall guy for the wealthy companies with whom the responsibility should lie. ExxonMobil should not be allowed to proceed with their proposal to increase oil trucking in our county on Highways 101 and 166, by 70 trucks per day. Our county supervisors must reject the project.

