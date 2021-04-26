Announcement Santa Barbara Police Department Lobby Opens

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 26, 2021

Starting April 27, 2021, the Santa Barbara Police Department lobby will be re-opening for in-person service. With recent changes to Santa Barbara County’s COVID tier, the Santa Barbara Police Department Lobby will be open with limited days and hours to help serve the community better.

Citizens will be able to file a police report, obtain vehicle releases, turn in lost property, or have a correctable citation signed-off to list just a few of the services available.

https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/police/lobby_closure.asp

Masks are required and several COVID pre-screening questions will need to be answered prior to entering. We ask everyone visiting the lobby to maintain distance guidelines.

Adjusted Lobby Hours:

Tuesday 8AM – Noon

Thursday 1PM – 5PM

We also want to remind the community you can always file a police report online anytime of the day, 7 days a week. (link below)

https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/police/online/report_crime/default.asp

