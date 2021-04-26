Music Songwriter Christina Apostolopoulos Releases New Songs Santa Barbara High Grad Films Music Videos in Town, Performs Virtually on April 26

Though she’s living in Los Angeles right now, Christina Apostolopoulos is tying her budding musical career to Santa Barbara, where she attended high school, worked at Crushcakes and Girls Rock, performed at venues such as Restaurant Roy and Oreana Winery, and filmed music videos for the songs “Gratified” (at SOhO and around the Funk Zone) and “Shiny & New.” That video, which was directed by fellow S.B. High grad Eliana Mullins, bops around many parts of town, most prominently outside The Granada Theatre parking garage, and was recently screened during SBIFF.

Taking guitar lessons since the age of 8 and busking at the farmers’ markets since a teenager, Apostolopoulos studied guitar performance at the Berklee College of Music and released her first full-length album, The Only Thing I’m Good At, in 2018 following a successful Kickstarter campaign. On April 30, she’s releasing her latest music video, also shot in Santa Barbara, for “Sleep At Night,” a song about living alone during the quarantine.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to work on creative projects during such a difficult year in the music industry,” explained Apostolopoulos, who credits new technology for allowing her to lay down tracks without being in the same room as other musicians. “That being said, going to shows and playing shows was, and is, a huge part of my identity. I think all musicians are feeling that loss deeply right now.”

Christina Apostolopoulos plays a virtual songwriter-in-the-round concert called Circle Up! produced by Wonder & Awe Productions on April 26 at 7 p.m. See christinaapostolopoulos.com

