The Kettmanns and Their Arrow Our Senior Editor's Family Adopts a Goldendoodle

For years, even before the death of their very old king snake, Ferocious Kai, Mason Kettmann, who is 11 years old, and his 8-year-old sister, Madeline, were pining for a puppy. Last month, their dream came true when Joanna and Matt Kettmann — our longtime senior editor, who’s worked at the paper since 1999 — brought home a Goldendoodle, whose longer hair leans more toward the golden retriever side of things. It’s Matt’s first dog since Lollypop, the dachshund/terrier he adopted on his 5th birthday and lived with until he left home for UCSB.

The Kettmanns named their dog Arrow, and the 10-week-old pup is “very sweet and smart,” according to Matt, who explained, “He’s already sleeping through the night, though still peeing a bit inside.” Arrow’s current hobbies involve exploring the backyard, following Joanna around, chilling under the avocado tree, and chewing on iris, kangaroo paw, and other plants that he shouldn’t be.

Madeline loves playing fetch and chase with Arrow and is excited to take him on walks and go to the beach when he’s fully vaccinated, but she doesn’t like “watching him when I don’t want to” — lesson in responsibility, check! As for Mason, “He licks and bites me in a gentle way — no, a majestic way! We’re learning about strong words in class.”

