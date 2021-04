Arts & Entertainment Poetry Matters: “(America Never Was America to Me),” by Rick Benjamin A Riff on Langston Hughes by the Former Poet Laureate of Rhode Island

a riff-off of Langston Hughes

but it was to you?

& him, too? Who

am I to say what

was, wasn’t, or,

for that matter

what is or isn’t

true? I will say

nothing’s new,

that freedom’s

just for a chosen

few, also that it

won’t do, this

promise long

past due, & so

many singing

the blues, bop,

Bach & Bessie

too. You, me,

then America

will be.

