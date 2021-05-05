Announcement Alma Rosa Winery to Host “Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction” Fundraiser on July 24 to Benefit Mental Health

(April 26, 2021; Buellton, Calif.)—Alma Rosa Winery, a leading producer of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills AVA, will host its second-annual Peace of Mind—10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraising walk on July 24, 2021. Conceived by Alma Rosa Winery proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich, who have a long history of supporting mental health-related causes, funds raised will support research and treatment for anxiety and depression through two beneficiaries, Mental Wellness Center and One Mind. Alma Rosa will also observe Mental Health Month by donating 10% of all direct sales generated during the month of May to Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara. For more information, or to sign up to receive additional updates about the fundraiser, visit almarosawinery.com/about/community-commitment.

The winery’s inaugural Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction took place virtually last September and raisedover $144,000. This year the 10,000-step walk (approximately 5 miles) will take place at Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate, located north of Santa Barbara near the town of Buellton, Calif. Participants who are unable to attend in person will be offered a virtual option, simulating a walk through the property.

“Anxiety and depression are among the most prevalent mental health disorders affecting our communities today, and we believe there has never been a more urgent time to be part of the solution,” says Bob Zorich. “We feel especially compelled to give back to our community by supporting research and care within Santa Barbara County and the state of California. We believe strongly that giving back is contagious, and hope to inspire people to join us in supporting these two organizations and the critical work they do.”

Bob Zorich has a long history of supporting mental health care and research that can lead to more effective treatments. Beyond hosting the annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction event, he also serves as Chairman of the Hope and Healing Center & Institute and sits on the board of the WorkFaith Connection of Houston. Additionally, Zorich is proud to support the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation in New York City.

About One Mind

One Mind was founded 26 years ago and to date has raised almost $500 million in direct and leveraged funding towards their vision of healthy brains for all. One Mind’s mission is to speed up discoveries in brain health through large-scale, open-science research. They bring together the best minds in neuroscience around a collective goal to more effectively diagnose, prevent and treat brain disease and injury. Guided by an expert Scientific Advisory Board, One Mind supports researchers who are willing to share their data, stay focused on the needs of patients, and place clinical tools and improved therapies before academic achievement and journal publishing recognition.



About Mental Wellness Center

Since 1947, Mental Wellness Center has been building hope for individuals and families, providing support in recovery and raising awareness of mental health within the Santa Barbara community. This important organization provides mental health education to local students, a residential services program which safely provides a home to more than 100 community members across seven residential sites, and serves individuals and families impacted by mental illness through support groups, employment services, and social connection programs like the Fellowship Club, an on-site social day club and safe space with resources for those living with mental health struggles.

About Alma Rosa Winery

Alma Rosa Winery is dedicated to making Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines that express the terroir of its unique appellation, the Sta. Rita Hills. Alma Rosa’s wines are layered, vibrant and balanced, reflecting the cool climate impact of the Pacific Ocean breezes which funnel through the unique east-west transverse mountain range of the region. The winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant Pinot Noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971. Today the winery is owned by Bob and Barb Zorich, who purchased the winery in 2014. Samra Morris is winemaker.

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery, please visit almarosawinery.com.

