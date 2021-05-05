Books Patrisse Cullors of Black Lives Matter BLM Cofounder Cullors to Speak in UCSB Arts & Lectures Series

Credit: Courtesy

Sometimes, all it takes to change the world is a phrase. In July of 2013, Patrisse Cullors became one of the most influential authors of the 21st century with just three words. In an exchange on Facebook with her close friend and fellow activist Alicia Garza, she responded to the injustice she felt at the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s killer with a simple hashtag: #BlackLivesMatter. Cullors now has a book, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir, co-written with Asha Bandele and filled with fascinating stories and insights from the life of a queer woman of color who grew up in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. Don’t miss the chance to hear Cullors speak at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, as part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures Race to Justice series.

For more information and to register for the talk, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites