Letters For the Birds

With gratitude, I am writing to share Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s appreciation to the Independent and Hugh Ranson for Hugh’s new monthly “Santa Barbara Birding” column. It is fun and educational to read about migrating northern harriers competing with a short-eared owl at More Mesa. We are truly fortunate to have all this action right here in our own Santa Barbara backyard!

This past year of COVID lockdown times sharpened my appreciation for birds and birding personally and professionally. Our children are learning names of birds and creating binoculars out of discarded cardboard tubes. The heartfelt service of our Audubon members is a constant inspiration to do more. And now, Hugh’s column is bringing the joys and wonderment of birds to a whole new audience of aspiring naturalists. Thank you, Independent, for sharing the beauty of Santa Barbara birding with our community.



Santa Barbara Audubon Society protects area birdlife and habitat and connects people with birds through education, conservation, and community science. We are humbled and energized by your support and our community’s commitment to protect birds. Indy readers, we invite you to watch our new video Why are Birds Important? https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/videos/ and join us at https://santabarbaraaudubon.org.

Katherine Emery, PhD, is executive director of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

