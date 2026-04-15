The Santa Barbara City Council unanimously approved the plan to fund $1.64 million worth of grants toward community development programs and projects that provide housing or support services to the city’s most vulnerable populations.

Each year, the city receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to be used specifically for community benefit grants. These funds are dispersed to dozens of programs each year, ranging from Transition House’s family shelter to Freedom 4 Youth’s culinary program to Meals on Wheels and a number of mental-health resources.

City Housing and Homeless Services Manager Carrie Paine provided a breakdown of the 40 programs and four capital projects that are receiving grant funding this year. This included $850,000 in human services grants to 34 different organizations, and $560,000 toward four capital project grants for facility improvements.

Many of the programs have previously received funding from the city for providing food, shelter, rehabilitation, or assistance to homeless individuals and low-income households. This year’s human services grants range from $9,000 to $43,000, and were all selected by a 13-person board after a thorough review process. The human services grants are awarded on a two-year cycle and are approved each year by the City Council.

The capital improvement grants cover four projects, ranging from $75,000 for Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program to $245,000 for the Plaza Vera Cruz facility improvements.

The City Council unanimously moved forward with this year’s community grant funding plan. The community development funds are part of a five-year city plan to address housing and community development needs. The grant approvals are technically in a 30-day public comment period, and the plan is expected to be officially adopted and finalized by the City Council on May 19.