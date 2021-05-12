Announcement Dos Pueblos High School Wins WaterWise High School Video Contest Countywide Contest Reveals “DIY the Water Wise Way”

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 22nd Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 30 students from five schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “DIY the Water Wise Way.” While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the students.

· First Place: “DIY and Stay Water Wise” by Dos Pueblos High School. The school will receive $1,000 and students will collect a $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers.

· First Place Spanish: “Hazlo Tú Mismo” by Pioneer Valley High School. The school will receive $1,000 and students will collect a $500 prize provided by Univision. “Hazlo Tú Mismo” is the Water Agency’s first awarded video for the Spanish prize category.

· Second Place: “5 Easy Ways to Save Water” by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. The school will receive $500 and students will collect a $250 prize provided by Geosyntec Consultants.

· Third Place: “Easy Water Saving” by Dos Pueblos High School. The school will receive $300 and students will collect a $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation.

· Honorable Mentions for North County and South County submissions:

o North County: “Ayuda Ahorrar Agua” by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. The school will receive $100 and students will collect car wash vouchers provided by Splash n’ Dash Recycled Water Carwash.

o South County: “Water Saving Tips with Gabe and Ben” by Dos Pueblos High School. The school will receive $100 and students will collect tickets to the2022film festival provided by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

· People’s Choice Award: “DIY and Stay Water Wise” by Dos Pueblos High School with a record high of 3,435 likes on YouTube. The school will receive $500 and the students will collect a $500 gift card provided by Flume Water.

We thank our community sponsors for their generous support. View all video submissions and learn more about our sponsors by visiting WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC.

Let’s keep saving water, Santa Barbara County!

