Letters Why Not Yellow Yet?

I read the Indy‘s article re Santa Barbara County’s COVID case rate of 4.6, just below the 5.0 threshold, which is the red tier. How about some reporting that is critical of S.B. County in comparison to Los Angeles County, which just entered the yellow tier?

This represents a failure on the part of S.B. County government: L.A. County has a much larger and diverse population than S.B. County with large communities of vaccine resistance and a host of other issues. We should have been able to outperform L.A. County in the COVID metrics. There has to be a reason for this, so hopefully your paper can report the reasons and put pressure on the county and city to up their game. There is no excuse for this failure.

