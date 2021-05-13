Letters A Concrete Problem

I am writing to request that the City Administrator investigate and appropriately correct a matter pertaining to the city’s management of residential waste disposal.

In the interest of reducing the material delivered to the landfill, the waste disposal managers have decreed that concrete shall be recycled. This could be good, except for the fact that they do not have the capability of recycling concrete in residential waste. They have responded to this shortcoming by directing that the waste collection contractor cease collecting concrete and that residents pay for a special pickup or haul such waste to collection sites which charge for this service.

This decision by the waste disposal managers is problematic for numerous reasons, including the following:

(1) It conflicts with the City Council-approved trash hauling contract which explicitly requires that concrete is permitted in residential trash.

(2) It forces residents to pay additional fees for service that City Council intended to be included at no extra charge in the standard residential collection.

(3) It may result in an increase in trash disposal along our roads and other public areas by residents who are less favorably concerned with the environment.

Although I support environmental-friendly waste disposal methods, I believe that this decision on the part of the waste disposal managers is reckless prior to having in place a means of recycling such residential waste under the City Council-approved contract.

