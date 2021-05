More Like This

“Hidden” peregrinos and peregrinas from the old days keep turning up. How can we reach out to them and announce new chapters? They welcome the addition to their senior social lives and add a tremendous charge of enthusiasm and comradeship to ours.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.