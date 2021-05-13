Notice of Request for Proposals Restaurant Concession at Goleta Beach
Restaurant Concession at Goleta Beach County Park
5095 Sandspit Road, Goleta CA
REQUEST FOR CONCESSION PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that proposals are being accepted to operate THE RESTAURANT AT GOLETA BEACH, 5095 SANDSPIT ROAD, GOLETA, CALIFORNIA. Proposals will be received by the Community Services Department/Real Property Division, until 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. At that date and time, all proposals will be publicly opened and the names of the Proposers will be read aloud. Please submit a proposal in accordance with the instructions provided in the Request for Proposal, which is available on the County website at the following link: www.countyofsb.org/parks/procurement.sbc
Proposers may view and inspect the Property during one of the scheduled site visit dates on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or Tuesday, May 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please RSVP by email as space may be limited due to COVID restrictions. Additional dates may be scheduled to accommodate demand for site visits.
Sealed proposals should be mailed or hand delivered, to the following address:
County of Santa Barbara
Community Services Department, Parks Division
Restaurant Concession at Goleta Beach
123 Anapamu Street, 2nd Floor
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
If further information is needed regarding the contents of RFP, the building or Goleta Beach Park, or to RSVP please contact Jeff Lindgren, Parks Assistant Director, at: GoletaBeachRestaurantRFP@sbparks.org or (805) 568-2475.