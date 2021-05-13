Announcement Notice of Request for Proposals Restaurant Concession at Goleta Beach

Restaurant Concession at Goleta Beach County Park

5095 Sandspit Road, Goleta CA

REQUEST FOR CONCESSION PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that proposals are being accepted to operate THE RESTAURANT AT GOLETA BEACH, 5095 SANDSPIT ROAD, GOLETA, CALIFORNIA. Proposals will be received by the Community Services Department/Real Property Division, until 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. At that date and time, all proposals will be publicly opened and the names of the Proposers will be read aloud. Please submit a proposal in accordance with the instructions provided in the Request for Proposal, which is available on the County website at the following link: www.countyofsb.org/parks/procurement.sbc

Proposers may view and inspect the Property during one of the scheduled site visit dates on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or Tuesday, May 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please RSVP by email as space may be limited due to COVID restrictions. Additional dates may be scheduled to accommodate demand for site visits.

Sealed proposals should be mailed or hand delivered, to the following address:

County of Santa Barbara

Community Services Department, Parks Division

Restaurant Concession at Goleta Beach

123 Anapamu Street, 2nd Floor

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

If further information is needed regarding the contents of RFP, the building or Goleta Beach Park, or to RSVP please contact Jeff Lindgren, Parks Assistant Director, at: GoletaBeachRestaurantRFP@sbparks.org or (805) 568-2475.

Add to Favorites