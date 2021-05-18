News Man Drives Off 30-Foot Cliff in Isla Vista UnInjured in Saturday Night Incident

An Isla Vista resident drove his vehicle off the 30- to 40-foot cliff just past the 6800 block of Del Playa Drive on Saturday night and landed on Devereux Beach. The tide was up at the time, and the person, as yet unidentified, was described by scanner traffic as “a white male with no shoes, long white socks, red long sleeve shirt, long blonde hair, cuts on legs, covered in water.” He was apparently uninjured in the fall.

Police and fire departments located the car, and later its driver, on May 15. | Photo: S.B. County Fire

According to Captain Daniel Bertucelli, press officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the car fell about 30-40 feet, and firefighters were alerted to the incident around 11:07 p.m. The suspect fled on foot and was detained by law enforcement around 11:50 p.m.

A tow truck arrived Sunday morning during low tide to lift the vehicle up the cliff face. An investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the UC Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was hoisted off the beach Sunday morning. | Photo: Nick Alexander

The Independent will update this story as information becomes available.

