Indian Pink Pillow Power Montecito's Tamara and JP Cajuste Incorporate Vibrant Global Textiles

Courtesy

A passion for exotic textiles and a yearning for travel — fed by her time as a flight attendant for American Airlines — propelled Montecito-based Tamara Cajuste into the world of home decor. Indian Pink Pillows, which Tamara and her husband JP Cajuste founded in 2007, specializes in vibrant, one-of-a-kind pillows and bolsters that incorporate vintage textiles from around the world.

“I think of pillows as the jewelry of the house, and they are such a great way to accessorize and accent your home,” said Tamara. “They tie everything together: They can tie a rug together with a painting or the rest of your furniture.”

These decorative pillows are also a simple way to switch up your decor. “You can change with the seasons with pillows — do a heavier fabric and tones in winter and then a fresh, lighter summer color,” said Tamara, who designs from textiles across Asia and Africa, while JP handles sales and operations. “There are so many different ways to use pillows to do an update.”

Indian Pink Pillows has a pop-up shop at Folly (3823 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria), and its pillows are also available at Rooms & Gardens (924 State St.). See indianpinkpillows.com.

