Loma Fire Breaks Out on TV Hill 
Loma Fire Breaks Out on TV Hill

Flames Seen All Over Santa Barbara as KEYT, Other Structures Threatened

The view of the Loma Fire from the Ortega Street footbridge around 10:15 p.m. on May 20. | Credit: Tayden Tomblin
By
Thu May 20, 2021 | 10:16pm
A wind-powered brush fire broke out a little after 9 p.m. on Thursday night above the Lower Westside in Santa Barbara, starting near Loma Alta Drive and quickly blowing up TV Hill. Huge flames could be seen across town, forcing the KEYT television station to be evacuated and threatening other homes atop Miramonte Drive. 

The firefighter response was quick and massive, and by 9:50 p.m., the situation appeared less dangerous. But evacuations were still being pursued along Loma Alta and Miramonte. The estimated size was around 20 acres on the wooded hill. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fri May 21, 2021 | 05:43am
