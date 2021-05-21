Announcement THE SANDBOX Opens Paso Robles Location

Santa Barbara, CA. May 2021 – THE SANDBOX Santa Barbara has launched THE SANDBOX Paso Robles, the second SANDBOX coworking, shared office, and event space. Located at 1345 Park Street, two blocks from Paso Robles City Park, THE SANDBOX is in the heart of Paso Robles downtown core, steps from great restaurants, shops, tasting rooms, breweries and hotels. THE SANDBOX is the first Santa Barbara based coworking space to expand outside of Santa Barbara, working in partnership with the City of Paso Robles to open the location that will also function as a business center for local residents and as a place where visitors can get some work done during a visit to the area’s attractions, wineries and downtown area.

THE SANDBOX Paso Robles is located in a 7500 square foot space in the center of Paso Robles’ downtown business district and is outfitted with 10 office spaces, 7 dedicated desks, a meeting room, a large training room and a coworking and event space. The modern industrial design style is similar to our Santa Barbara location and also features a large roll-up door that opens to the 14th Street sidewalk. The design also utilizes two shipping containers to create 4 unique office spaces bordering the shared workspace that are available for rent. The space also has an abundance of glass and skylights to bring in natural lighting and incorporates the reuse of building materials found on site including storefront glass, doors, a beautiful concrete floor, an exposed beam ceiling and more. THE SANDBOX also features an amazing venue for film screenings, business events, pitch nights, networking events, and private celebrations.

“I’m excited to bring THE SANDBOX to Paso Robles and connect with the business community. Our goal is to provide an innovative, dynamic new space with on-site amenities, perks and future events, programs and classes,” shared founder Kyle Ashby. “ We also aim to create opportunities for our members to network and collaborate with other motivated professionals as well as continue to learn and grow. The space will be a great center for business and innovation as well as a space where people can gather to connect, learn and celebrate.”

THE SANDBOX Paso Robles offers coworking rates starting at $209 a month, dedicated desks at $375 and $450 per month and private offices starting at $750 per month. There are also day passes available for $25 a day for those who are looking for a productive space on a limited basis.

For additional details and more about upcoming events and programs at THE SANDBOX Paso Robles, please visit www.thesandboxpaso.com. For THE SANDBOX Santa Barbara, visit www.thesandboxsb.com



THE SANDBOX Media Kit, includes images and video, is available online at: https://thesandboxsb.com/media-kit/

About THE SANDBOX

THE SANDBOX Santa Barbara and Paso Robles are connected coworking spaces, shared offices & event spaces for a community of entrepreneurs, technology and creative professionals, non profits, and remote workers focusing on creating technology solutions, lifestyle brands, social solutions and a lifestyle of their own that is uniquely Californian. THE SANDBOX also hosts a number of their own events and partner events and both locations are available to rent for your next event.

Visit www.thesandboxsb.com and www.thesandboxpaso.com for more information

or follow them on instagram at @sandboxsb and @sandboxpaso



About THE SANDBOX Founder

Kyle Ashby founded the THE SANDBOX Santa Barbara in 2017 and THE SANDBOX Paso Robles in 2021 as part of Kaldera Collective, an LLC focused on innovation and community building initiatives. Ashby has worked in executive, marketing and project management roles with a number of multinational companies including Yardi, Citrix Online and Forms+Surfaces and well as numerous startups. He also founded and runs Startup Summer Camp, an immersive entrepreneurial program for students and visiting foreign entrepreneurs, and StartupSB, an organization focused on connecting Santa Barbara area entrepreneurs and startups. He has also taught courses in marketing, innovation, and entrepreneurship at the University of California Santa Barbara and Antioch University Santa Barbara. Ashby also organizes and facilitates Startup Weekends as part of TechStars and is a founding member of The Startup Champions Network, and a past California representative of the Startup America Partnership.

