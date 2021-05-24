Public Safety After Fight with Shots Fired, Isla Vista Leaders Decry Lack of Emergency Alert Incident Took Place Just One Day Before Anniversary of 2014 Killings

Sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning, gunshots rang out in Isla Vista during a fight in the 6600 block of Sueño Road.

As seen in a video posted to the Instagram account Barstool SBCC, at least one person was assaulted near a crowd while another individual fired a gun into the air.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident but wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Spencer Brandt, president of the Isla Vista Community Service District (IVCSD), the governing body of the college town, expressed serious disappointment that an emergency notification was not issued by law enforcement officials to warn nearby residents of the unfolding violence.

“As of yet, there has been no timely notification to the residents of Isla Vista, leaving Isla Vista residents in the dark about a dangerous incident that occurred in our community,” said Brandt in a statement. “The absence of a timely notification creates alarm and confusion, and prevents local residents from taking proactive measures to keep ourselves safe.”

IVCSD Director Ethan Bertrand called the fight and shooting, which took place just a day before the seven-year anniversary of the 2014 Isla Vista killings, “chaotic and traumatic for all who were nearby.”

The County of Santa Barbara and Sheriff’s Office operate a regional notification system that sends out text alerts and emails in cases of fires, floods, and other emergencies, including active crimes. UCSB and its police department offer a similar service. Isla Vista residents have complained for years, however, that alerts for incidents taking place in their community often come too late to be of any help, or sometimes not at all.

Bertrand recommended Isla Vistans in need of mental health assistance to reach to local service providers, including UCSB Counseling & Psychological Services, SBCC Student Health & Wellness Services, or the Community Wellness team.

