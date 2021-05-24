Real Estate Village Properties Dishes up Chalk for I Madonnari Festival

Families with children interested in creating their own street art for the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival are invited to pick up free boxes of chalk this Saturday at a drive-through event sponsored by Village Properties Realtors.

1,000 boxes of children’s chalk will be handed out between 9 AM and 1 PM on Saturday, May 29 at Village Properties’ Santa Barbara office parking lot at 1436 State Street, off Micheltorena Street.

Families are encouraged to use the chalk to create their own “Kids Square” art pieces on their driveway or sidewalk for the I Madonnari festival, which runs throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Photos of the Kids Squares can be posted on the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Festival, traditionally held at the Santa Barbara Mission, will be celebrated virtually again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Invited and sponsored artists will create chalk masterpieces at private locations throughout the city, such as driveways and parking lots. These works, along with progress shots and time lapses, will be displayed online and in person. The Kids Squares offer an opportunity for children and families to join in the fun and creativity.

Last year’s online festival drew thousands of visitors from around the world to I Madonnari’s social media pages. The chalk art by professional, sponsored and child artists also brought color and beauty to driveways and sidewalks in Santa Barbara’s neighborhoods. Festival organizers are hopeful the event can return to the Old Mission in 2022.

Village Properties is a major sponsor for the festival, which is now in its 35th year. I Madonnari serves as the main fundraiser for the Children’s Creative Project, a non-profit organization that brings arts education to school children throughout Santa Barbara County through workshops and performances by multicultural touring artists.

For information about the I Madonnari Festival, including participation and sponsorship opportunities, or to support the Children’s Creative Project, visit ccp.sbceo.org.

For information about Village Properties visit villagesite.com.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Add to Favorites