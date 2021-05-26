Heart of the Home Exemplary Exteriors, Santa Barbara Style A Handful of Remodels with Outdoor Appeal

It’s that time of year. Crisp skies grow warmer. Days grow longer. And the middle months of an all-new lap around the sun draw us more often into the outdoor lifestyle Santa Barbara is famous for. It’s no wonder that homeowners, architects, designers, and builders aren’t shy about outward appeal. Here’s a handful of exemplary exteriors.



CALIFORNIA SPANISH RANCH HOME: With the Santa Ynez Mountains as a backdrop, this Giffin & Crane remodel — headed up by architect Hugh Twibell — pays homage to the traditional California hacienda and features a courtyard garden by Deanna Foster. | Credit: Jim Bartsch





MONTECITO FOOTHILLS ENTERTAINER: Inspired by the architecture of tropical plantations, the owners of this single-family residence wished to showcase furnishings and collections while unveiling the property’s staggering mountain and coastline views. Architect Tom Meaney orchestrated the remodel. | Credit: Jim Bartsch



SANTA BARBARA BEACH HOUSE: Inside, the homeowner achieved an airy, open ambiance by removing posts and walls and installing bigger windows. Outside, Mother Nature does all the heavy lifting, with comforts and accents provided by landscape designer Alida Aldrich. | Credit: Jim Bartsch



SANTA BARBARA CASITA: Maintaining cozy ambiance, refurbished windows welcome natural light across kitchen and living room upgrades. Out back, an expanded deck and reimagined landscaping create a comfortable and private outdoor space. Landscaping by Blue Agave. | Credit: Jim Bartsch



TUDOR RENOVATION: This classic neighborhood home in Santa Barbara’s San Roque neighborhood features much of its original 1930s detail, plus just the right amount of welcoming greenage out front. Landscape design by Toni Heren. | Credit: Jim Bartsch

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites