All Decked Out
Bringing Outdoors In, Decks Never Go Out of Style
Like a poolside cabana or outdoor kitchen, a deck can greatly expand a home’s living space as it blends boundaries between inside and out. Sometimes decks serve as simple elevated patios to adjoin wooden walkways and add curb appeal. Other times, they’re a cantilevered art piece of structural engineering from which to better take in an exceptional second-story view off a living room or kitchen. Either way, decks never seem to go out of style.
With unobstructed views stretching from Point Mugu to the western horizon of the Santa Barbara Channel, this home was originally purchased as a one-bedroom, one-bathroom fixer. Roughly three years in the making — counting a long stint remediating the unexpected discovery of a relic well from the Mesa Oil Field — the all-new finished product features two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a media room across roughly 3,200 square feet on two stories. Led by Barry Winick Architects and engineered by T&S Structural, bonus outdoor living space includes a kitchen in the breezeway, a deck over the carport, and comfort zones that blend the boundaries between inside and out. Photos by Erin Fienblatt
With a landscape design to match, this comprehensive remodel offers a beach house ambiance and an all-new outdoor shower and fireplace near the property’s seasonal creek. The welcoming deck turns the corner for easy access off the kitchen and main living space, which was upgraded with a rearranged, opened-up floor plan. Architecture and interiors by Harrison Design. Landscaping by Eric Nagelmann. Photo by Jim Bartsch.
The principal work on this 4,500-square-foot beach house replaced its tile floors with wood throughout. Additional upgrades include cabinetry in each of the four bathrooms, finishings inside and out, and new deck overlooking the cove. A subsequent upgrade included a new roof and skylight. Original architecture by Larry Rasmussen. Photo by Jim Bartsch.
