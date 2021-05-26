About Us Katie Lydon’s First-Class Reporting

Credit: Courtesy

News Intern Katie Lydon joined the Indy this spring as part of our growing partnership with UCSB’s brand-new journalism minor. She hit the ground running, as all our interns do, and answered these questions about her experience thus far.

What drew you to the minor? I took a journalism class my sophomore year and really enjoyed it. My professor’s experience inspired me to apply. I love getting to learn about a wide variety of topics, especially on a local level.

What’s been your favorite story to report on? The Save the San Marcos Foothills campaign. It was the first time I interviewed someone in person for a story, so it was nerve-racking but really exciting. I also really liked getting to see the efforts of a grassroots movement firsthand.

You’re graduating soon. What’s next? I’m heading back home to Pasadena for the summer before I move to New York in the fall. As for long-term goals, I hope to have a career that allows me to combine political science and journalism and later go to grad school. And, ideally, end up back in California.

