Arts & Entertainment Broadway Returns to Santa Barbara American Theatre Guild to Bring Five Hit Broadway Shows to the Granada

The American Theatre Guild has announced a four-show season with a fifth “add-on/swap a show” option for November through February of 2021-2022. The four main shows are An Officer and a Gentleman (November 9-10), Hairspray (November 30-December 1), Waitress (January 18-19), and Jersey Boys (February 22-23). The add-on/swap a show option is The Simon and Garfunkel Story on January 5. Tickets are on sale now through broadwaysantabarbara.com and granadasb.org and at The Granada Theatre box office.

