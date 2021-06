More Like This

Attorney Daryl Genis would have been disbarred if he were Black when he went to prison, and the fact he can still practice is outrageous. The California Bar study by Andy Farkas at UC Irvine showed that Black male attorneys are disbarred at a rate four times that of white attorneys.

