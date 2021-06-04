Announcement Detectives Update Information in Lompoc Missing Person Case

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Sheriff’s Detectives have received updated information about the motorcycle associated with missing person, John Mario Fuegos of Lompoc. Detectives shared initial information about this case yesterday, and would like to share an updated description of the motorcycle Fuegos was riding along with a photo of a similar motorcycle. Fuegos was last seen on Monday, May 24, 2021 at around 11:00 p.m. when he left his residence riding a black 2008 Yamaha R1 with a license plate 23W0957. The Yamaha R1 had sections of the plastic fairing removed around the front end. The photo below looks similar to Fuegos’ motorcycle.

Anyone who might have seen John Mario Fuegos or know his possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805)681-4150. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (805)681-4171, or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip .

