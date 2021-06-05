Letters Frozen Fish Is Not Fresh Caught

The only beachfront restaurant on Santa Barbara’s shoreline, a café on Shoreline Drive, outright lied to me regarding local fresh-caught fish. I asked the manager three times, and three times he explained that the mahi-mahi was fresh catch of the day and also the yellowtail was fresh caught. I want to be very clear that they admitted to me afterward when I confronted them about the conformity and uniformity of the fish; the manager admitted it was “frozen fresh” and from the East Coast and not local and not fresh caught.

I don’t understand how Santa Barbara allows this to happen. It’s an absolute fraud. I then went to the bathroom and snuck into the back where food is stored and everything was processed. It was par-prepared and not fresh. Truly unbelievable. This should not go unnoticed and is a crime.

