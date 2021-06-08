Briefs Delivery Van Flips near Old Mission Santa Barbara

Package delivery may be delayed for some Santa Barbarans after a delivery van turned too wide at the triangle at Alameda Padre Serra and Los Olivos Road, running up against a curb and the old stump of an ancient sycamore and tipping over.

The accident, which happened Sunday afternoon but was released on Tuesday, held up traffic through the intersection near the Old Mission for about an hour while it was ascertained that the driver was uninjured and the dark gray-blue van, containing packages bearing the Amazon logo, was removed.

