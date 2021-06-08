Letters Preserve Mission Creek Bridge

Open Letter to the Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission

It is deeply alarming that the demolition and replacement of the Mission Creek Bridge is even being seriously considered.

This would, without a doubt, represent the destruction of a unique historical gem and integral part of the Mission Historical Park.

Demolition of the bridge is unquestionably not a necessity — it is clearly the desire of one special interest group. The difference between a necessity and a desire cannot be overemphasized.

Contrary to deceptive and unsubstantiated claims, federal bridge inspections over the years have shown that this bridge is structurally sound, safe, and may remain in place without restrictions.

It is incumbent upon the Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission to do everything within its power to protect and preserve Santa Barbara historic features and structures and protect our city and her citizens from reckless disregard of our irreplaceable historic treasures.

