Briefs Santa Barbara’s New Royal Resident Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Birth of Daughter

Santa Barbara now counts four members of the English royal family among its ranks after the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 at Cottage Hospital. Weighing in at a healthy 7 pounds 11 ounces when born that morning, she is named after her father’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the information at their Archewell.com website, adding that mother and daughter were well and home again with brother Archie, 2, while the couple was on parental leave. They suggested that anyone considering a gift could instead support Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED, or Myna Mahila Foundation.

girlsinc.org

archewell.com

