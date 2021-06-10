Announcement Let’s Keep Safe This 4th of July

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Thursday June 10, 2021

Independence Day, soon approaching, is a time to celebrate. But, the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays. From fireworks, to overindulgence and reckless driving there are many factors putting you at risk this Fourth of July.

However, it is never too early to contemplate safety measures for your Fourth of July celebration. Doing so will ensure that you and your loved ones have a great time.

The City of Santa Barbara will be hosting this year’s 4th of July fireworks show. However, there are a few things to remember.

1. The use of fireworks is strictly prohibited in the City of Santa Barbara – if you are caught with fireworks the fine could be costly.

2. The County is currently in a drought with low moistures. Any type of open fire can be disastrous for our community and will change the mood of this holiday. Remember that it only takes one spark on dry grass, leaves or branches to start a fire.

When outdoors also consider the following:

1. Drink plenty of water.

2. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

3. Try to limit sun exposure.

4. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30+ and reapply every two hours.

5. Make sure pets have shade and water.

6. Resist the urge to bring your pet to a fireworks display. The safest place for them is at home where it is familiar, quiet and not crowded.

7. If you do not have a soundproof room, leave the television or radio on so your pets will not hear the fireworks.

8. Use caution when using open flames, campfires, and barbecues when you are out with your family.

9. A reminder that facemasks, good hygiene and social distancing are still required.

Remember that staying safe means taking the time to think before you react.

