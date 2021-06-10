Announcement MTD Bus Capacity to Increase on June 10 with Move to Yellow Tier

MASKS STILL REQUIRED ON ALL BUSES AND AT ALL BUS STOPS

SANTA BARBARA—In response to the announcement of Santa Barbara County reaching yellow tier status, Santa Barbara MTD announced today that beginning Thursday, June 10th, capacity on board MTD buses will be increased to a full seated load.

The list below describes each bus type and how many people will be allowed on board:

Forty-foot buses: 38 passengers

Thirty-foot diesel buses: 28 passengers

Thirty-foot electric shuttles: 20 passengers

This is up from the previous capacity of 20 passengers on a 40 foot bus and 15 passengers on a 30 foot bus.

Federal law still requires masks be worn correctly and at all times on public transportation and at bus stops and transit centers. This requirement will be in place, per the Federal order, until at least September 13, 2021. Changes in the State guidance expected on June 15 do not affect this order.

