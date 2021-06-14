Real Estate Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Among the Nation’s Top 1,000 REALTORS®

Nancy Kogevinas – Montecito

Cristal Clarke – Montecito

Dan Encell – Montecito

Calcagno & Hamilton – Montecito

Agents and teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Santa Barbara County offices have once again been acknowledged among the nation’s best, as designated in this year’s prestigious The Thousand by REAL Trends + Tom Ferry International.

The remarkable designation honors .07% of 1.4 million REALTORS® nationwide.

“These incredible agents consistently serve their clients with professionalism, unparalleled customer service, and support 24/7,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “It’s wonderful seeing these exceptional agents acknowledged for their commitment to their clients and their profession. Congratulations to all the winners, you inspire us to bring our A-game each and every day!”

“From a global pandemic and lockdowns to the overwhelming realization of the importance of home for work, play and comfort, 2020 can best be known as the year of resiliency,” said Tom Ferry, Founder & CEO of Tom Ferry. “Your resiliency and desire to serve those in your community and achieve the level of success it takes to be named in The Thousand ranking is commended.”

The agents and teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties who placed on The Thousand list are as follows:

Individuals by Sales Volume:

· Nancy Kogevinas – Montecito (23)

· Cristal Clarke – Montecito (31)

· Dan Encell – Montecito (75)

Medium Teams by Sales Volume:

· Calcagno & Hamilton – Montecito (30)

To view the complete REAL Trends + Tom Ferry International The Thousand, visit https://www.realtrends.com/the-thousand/.

The full list of designees by category is on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ blog at blog.bhhscalifornia.com.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Add to Favorites