Business Fake Website Alert Issued for La Tapatia #3 District Attorney's Office Says Credit Card Information Taken

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office warns consumers against using latapatia3ca.club, which is masquerading as Goleta restaurant La Tapatia on Hollister Avenue. The webpage is a fake, the DA’s Office states, and appears to take orders and credit card information, but the order is never sent to the restaurant. According to the DA’s Office, the website is affiliated with OrderHero.

Guadalupe Vela, who owns La Tapatia in Old Town, was upset by the scam and worried about her customers. She said her restaurant could take orders through UberEats, GrubHub, or DoorDash, but she didn’t know how she could get rid of the fake website. It was even offering discounts in order to get people to give their credit card information, she said.

Information about this and other online scams can be phoned in to DA investigator Greg Hons at (805) 568-2390. Victims of this or other fraud can contact the law enforcement agency in the city or location where the scam occurred, in this case, the Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the City of Goleta for law enforcement services.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites