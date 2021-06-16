Real Estate Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Santa Barbara Agents and Teams Rank Among America’s Best

Thirty-one Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Santa Barbara agents and teams have been recognized in the prestigious 2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals rankings, placing them among the top 1.5 percent of 1.4 million real estate associates in the United States.

Presented by industry analysis and coaching firms REAL Trends + Tom Ferry, America’s Best honors the nation’s finest real estate agents by state based on specific transaction criteria.

“The agents on this list represent the finest caliber of real estate professionals, who work tirelessly for their clients each and every day,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “I am continually inspired by their significant achievements. Every person on this list deserves this distinguished recognition for their continued success!”

The 2021 America’s Best lists are comprised of agents who sold the following in 2020:

· Individual – minimum of either 50 transaction sides/$20million in sales volume

· Teams – minimum of either 75 transaction sides/$30million in sales volume

Below are the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and their rank among all California agents on the 2021 America’s Best list:

Individuals by Sales Volume:

· #8 – Nancy Kogevinas – Montecito

· #13 – Cristal Clarke – Montecito

· #31 – Dan Encell – Montecito

· #150 – Randy Glick – Santa Barbara

· #163 – Laura Drammer – Los Olivos

· #169 – Dan Johnson – Montecito

· #212 – Hamilton & Co – Montecito

· #494 – Ken Switzer – Montecito

· #607 – Kathleen Winter – Montecito

· #660 – Ali Evans – Santa Barbara

· #673 – Claire Hanssen – Los Olivos

· #804 – Scott Williams – Santa Barbara

· #990 – Angela Moloney – Santa Barbara

· #1083 – Mary Whitney – Santa Barbara

· #1338 – Lisa Scibird – Montecito

· #1450 – Patrice Serrani – Montecito

· #1603 – Yolanda Van Wingerden – Montecito

· #1661 – Kevin Schmidtchen – Montecito

· #1705 – Cammy Godeck Pinoli – Los Olivos

· #1753 – Ann Zafiratos – Santa Barbara

· #1810 – Mitch Stark – Montecito

· #1835 – Nina Stormo – Los Olivos

Individuals by Sides:

· #143 – Cristal Clarke – Montecito

· #153 – Nancy Kogevinas – Montecito

· #211 – Laura Drammer – Santa Ynez Valley

Small Teams by Sales Volume:

1. #59 – Bartron Real Estate Group – Santa Barbara

2. #98 – Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group – Montecito

3. #135 – Team Scarborough – Montecito

4. #146 – Kerry Mormann & Associates – Montecito

5. #232 – The Easter Team – Santa Barbara

6. #253 – The Santa Barbara Group – Santa Barbara

7. #602 – Randy Freed & Kellie Clenet – Santa Barbara

8. #801 – Spechler & Beck – Santa Barbara

Medium Teams by Sales Volume:

· #12 – Calcagno & Hamilton – Montecito

Medium Teams by Sides:

· #92 – Calcagno & Hamilton – Montecito

The complete list of 2021 America’s Best agents and teams is available at

www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best.

The full list of designees by category is on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ blog at blog.bhhscalifornia.com.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. The company is a privately held publishing, communications and consulting firm based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Tom Ferry

Tom Ferry is a real estate coaching company that provides training, motivating, and coaching services by teaching lead generation and conversion techniques.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted more than 10,000 client transactions and over $13 billion in volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

