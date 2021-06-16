Letters Enjoy Our Historical Past

Dear Quasi and Government Officials

Having been a resident of Santa Barbara for 47 years, I have remained in Santa Barbara for the simple reason that it retains the early California history, not a teardown culture seen in other cities and towns in the state I was born in. Some residents, including myself, enjoy maintaining our historical past, as do many of our tourist population. I have traveled the globe to visit historical sites and spend my tourist dollars in those areas. I understand there are employees on the city payroll who wish to justify their salaries by creating change; unfortunately, for many of us, this would ruin the city we chose to live in.

The Mission Creek Bridge is beautiful, safe if drivers obey speed limits, withstood all that nature could send its way for 130 years, and just like every other structure, needs routine maintenance.

Having lived on the Mesa for the last 37 years, I will report that the “roundabout” at the the intersection of Cliff and Las Posits has reduced backups at the stop signs and the flow of traffic is a true miracle.

Maybe, just a thought, these traffic planners could divert their attention to installing more of these around our city. Are the statistics in on the Milpas traffic circle?

Please reject all efforts to redo our Mission Creek Bridge.

Would Big Ben look better with a digital display?

Should Florence redo its old bridges over the Arno?

Pictured below is the Ponte Vecchio.

Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy | WikiCommons

