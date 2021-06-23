Announcement Community Development and Public Works Public Counters Are Open for In-Person Service

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 22, 2021– The Community Development and Public Works Departments, in compliance with Santa Barbara County health guidelines, resumed in-person public counter service at 630 Garden Street. All counters now operate under a check-in system, and those visiting the counters are encouraged to sign up for a time slot prior to their visit. If you visit the public counters without securing an appointment via the check-in system prior to your visit, a work station located inside the building (to the right of the Building and Safety Counter) will be available for you to check in for the next available time slot. You can also visit SantaBarbaraca.gov/CounterCheckIn from any smart phone or mobile device to check-in prior to your arrival.

Virtual appointments and consultation by telephone or email continue to be available as well, during regular business hours.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our counter staff via the contact information listed below:

Building and Safety Counter: (805) 564-5485 CDBuildingCode@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Planning and Zoning Counter: (805) 564-5578 PlanningCounter@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Public Works Counter: (805) 564-5388 PWCounter@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Records and Archives Counter: (805) 564-5454 x4548 CDPlan@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

We look forward to seeing you!

Regular Business Hours: 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Thursday and alternate Fridays, click here to view a Calendar of Closed Fridays

