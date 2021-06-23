Announcement Lompoc Hires New Fire Chief

LOMPOC, CA, June 23, 2021 – The City of Lompoc is pleased to announce that Alicia Welch, a veteran fire service professional with 29 years of experience in firefighting, has been hired as Lompoc’s new fire chief.

Chief Welch, who will also be the city’s first female fire chief, will be starting in the position on Monday, Aug. 9. A badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony will take place during the Lompoc City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Chief Welch was hired by the City of Lompoc following an extensive, national recruitment, conducted with the assistance of executive recruiters, Bob Murray & Associates. Interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann has filled the role of fire chief since August 2020, following the retirement of former Chief Gerald Kuras.

Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop said the city was fortunate to have Federmann expertly leading the department through the pandemic and other challenges.

“I’m grateful Brian stepped up to lead the fire department during a difficult time. Now, he is looking forward to returning to his duties as battalion chief as we welcome Alicia on board. Chief Welch brings a wealth of experience, valuable strategic planning and technical skills, and also has family roots on the Central Coast. She will be an outstanding addition to the Lompoc Fire Department, and the City of Lompoc.”

Chief Welch served in various capacities with the Los Angeles City Fire Department from 1990 to 2017, rising in the ranks from firefighter to battalion chief. Most recently, Chief Welch was the fire chief for the City of Golden, Colorado, where she held the position since November 2018 to this summer.

Her education includes a bachelor’s degree from Cal State University, Long Beach, and a master’s degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School.

“I am excited to join the fantastic team of professional firefighters in Lompoc Fire, and look forward to carrying on the tradition of quality fire and emergency services that they work hard on each day,” said Welch.

“I look forward to working with the community and elected officials to address their needs, while ensuring Lompoc Fire Department personnel prevent incidents from occurring in the first place.”

City of Lompoc

